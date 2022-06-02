Boom time for Isle of Man businesses as TT races return after three years away

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Joshua Stokes

Businesses in the Isle of Man are hoping for a 'highly successful' TT after three years without the iconic fortnight of racing.

The TT races are an essential part of many businesses in the Island, with the event making around £30 million over the two weeks.

Many hoteliers, pubs and restaurants rely on the TT to provide a platform for the running of their business for the rest of the year.

Fans of the races travel from all over the world to witness the action, with around 40,000 people expected to visit the island during the festival.

The Creg ny Baa pub is a TT-themed pub that is situated in a prime position to watch the racing. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

One of the most iconic viewing points is the Creg ny Baa pub, positioned on a corner of the course coming down from the Mountain Road.

Owner of the Creg, Sandrina Teece, said it was "brilliant" to see the races return, but in the meantime the business has "had to adapt".

She said: "The last two years obviously have been difficult, but we've survived! We're still here."

Alfred Cannan MHK is the Chief Minister of the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, Alfred Cannan MHK, has said he hopes people "spend a lot of money" during the TT and said "it's absolutely fabulous to have it back".

The 2022 Isle of Man TT Races run from Saturday 28 May to Friday 10 June.