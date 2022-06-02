Sir Paul McCartney has sent a message of best wishes to the Queen as his daughter the fashion designer Stella McCartney was honoured in Her Majesty's birthday list.

The former Beatle was knighted by the Queen in 1997 and today his daughter receives her gong for services to fashion and sustainability.

As his tweet points out he's met the monarch on several occasions. She accompanied him opening his Institute of Performing Arts in Liverpool, as well as bestowing his knighthood in 1997.

Sir Paul was knighted by the Queen in 1997 Credit: PA

Stella McCartney's fashion business has always championed environmentally friendly methods of making clothes. Her products are PVC free and her website states her garments are 'No leather, feathers, fur, skin since day one'.

Stella McCartney receives a CBE for her campaign to make fashion more environmentally friendly Credit: PA