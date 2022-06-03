A man visiting the Isle of Man has died after falling into Peel Harbour in what police have described as a 'tragic accident'.

Raymond Beattie was visiting from Northern Ireland, but fell into the water while boarding a boat that was moored in the harbour.

Another man fell into the water with him, but he was able to get out of the water.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 1 June.

Mr Beattie was a member of the Killyleagh Yacht Club and they have paid tribute to him in a post online.

The club describe him as a 'devoted member' and 'lifelong sailing enthusiast' and say their heart goes out to his family and friends.