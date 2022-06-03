Beacons lit up the skies across the North West last night to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They marked the close of the first day of festivities to celebrate 70 years since the Queen's reign began.

Thousands of people turned out to Darwen tower in Lancashire to see the landmark lit up red, white and blue and a band played outside the Liver building in Liverpool, ahead of the lighting of the beacons there.

The UK has a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark Royal Jubilees, weddings and coronations.

Beacons were lit outside the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool. Credit: PA