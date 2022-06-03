Manx school choir record new song for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

'In Our Service' by Thomas Hewitt Jones

King William’s College and The Buchan School have come together with members of the community to record a new choral piece, “In Our Service”, to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A combined choir of more than 70 students and staff in the Isle of Man joined together to record the uplifting anthem, with their voices soaring high in The Chapel of St Thomas at King William’s College.

This was a unique opportunity for the students and community to mark such an historic occasion, joining the global celebrations.

“In Our Service”, written by Thomas Hewitt Jones, was commissioned by the Royal School of Church Music to honour the Queen as their Royal Patron.

Extracts from the Queen’s own speeches were used in the lyrics, highlighting her service and devotion during her reign.

Head of Music at The Buchan School, Jenni Garrett, said: “The Buchan School Choir was delighted to be involved in the recording. Twenty-nine eager and enthusiastic children from the age of seven attended the recording session, having spent many weeks rehearsing.

She continued: "We thoroughly enjoyed the experience of singing with such a wonderful senior choir and it was a performance they will never forget.”

King William’s College’s Director of Music, Steve Daykin, added: “As the only choir registered to perform this piece on the Isle of Man, we were delighted to have the opportunity to record this work. Particularly in light of Douglas being granted city status as part of the Platinum Jubilee, it makes it all the more special to mark this historic occasion with this anthem.

He continued: “It has been a privilege to be able to unite the school and the Island community to perform such a celebratory composition. Singing is an integral part of life at King William’s College and The Buchan School and it seems very fitting to mark the occasion in such a way.”