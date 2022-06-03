Play Brightcove video

The beacon lit at Hoghton Tower in Lancashire is one of more than 2,000 across the country.

The man who lit it at the fortified manor house on a hill is the 14th Baronet of Hoghton Sir Bernard de Hoghton.

The Queen newly crowned at the Coronation in 1953 Credit: PA

He was in London to see the Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with members of the Royal family before travelling back to Hoghton to do the honours.

Sir Bernard's parents, Sir Cuthbert and Lady Philomena got a unique view of the Queen's coronation 70 years ago.

"They had a particularly wonderful seat which enabled them to see underneath the canopy when the Queen was being anointed" - Sir Bernard de Hoghton.

