Now Real Madrid demand answers on Champions League final

A week after the Champions League Final that saw Real Madrid lift the coveted trophy, the Spanish club have echoed Liverpool Football Club's criticism of the event's organisation and police treatment of fans.

The club has issued a long statement saying its fans were left abandoned and defenceless in the face of gangs roaming the area round the Stade De France.

Liverpool fans were sprayed with tear gas Credit: PA

The club says it wants to defend its fans after what it calls 'the unfortunate events' in and around the Stade De France on May 28.

Real say they want answers about why the venue was chosen, their statement goes on... 'We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenceless. Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times. We believe something which should have been a wonderful festival of football for all fans who attended the game, quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world. As was evident in the revealing images published by the media, several fans were attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in violent fashion. These occurrences continued as they moved in their cars or busses, causing concern for their physical wellbeing. Certain fans even had to spend the night in hospital as a result of injuries. Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue. Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general"