An investigation is underway after two men broke into a south Manchester home, 'tied up' their elderly victim and stole jewellery and cash.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, June 3, police were called to a report of a burglary at a property on Burnage Lane, Didsbury.

Two men entered the house through a first floor window, according to Greater Manchester Police.

They 'tied up the occupant before stealing quantities of jewellery and cash'. The elderly victim was left with arm and hand injuries.

A short time later, a local police patrol saw a 'vehicle of interest', continued the force.

The car failed to stop and police officers began a chase, which resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of burglary.The teenager remains in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police say the victim was left with arm and hand injuries. Credit: PA images

Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt said: “We all have the right to feel safe in our homes but the people responsible for this crime completely disregarded that.

"Being a victim of burglary is an horrendous experience and, in this case, it was made worse by the forceful way in which the victim was restrained.“Though a suspect is in custody, another is outstanding so our investigation is far from over and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the community.“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with dash cam footage from Burnage Lane between 11.45pm on Thursday 2 June 2022 and 1.20am on Friday 3.

“Over the Bank Holiday weekend, increased patrols are on duty in Burnage and across Greater Manchester to prevent crime and keep our communities safe.”

