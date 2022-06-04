A Liverpool supporters group has called on UEFA to go further in their apology issued over the Champions League final.

UEFA has “sincerely” apologised to all fans affected by the chaotic events at the game in Paris.

But LFC supporters group Spirit of Shankly described the statement as "an apology without any responsibility or accountability."

The football’s governing body announced on Tuesday that it had launched an independent review into issues that caused "terrifying" scenes outside the Stade de France.

Football fans were crushed and tear-gassed by French police outside the stadium before Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Liverpool on Saturday, 28 May.

UEFA's statement, released on Friday night, said: “UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again."

Spirit of Shankly Chairman Joe Blott said: "They have not retracted the lies and accusations that they made against Liverpool supporters before, during and after the game.

"So it's a bit hollow at the moment."

Supporters are meeting this weekend to discuss their next moves in the campaign to highlight what went wrong in Paris and ensure the authorities don't make the same mistakes again.

They have called on UEFA to turn their 'independent report' on the matter into a full, independent inquiry.

Joe Blott said: "This needs to be thorough and it needs to be concise. It needs to be open and it needs to be transparent.

"We know that the French authorities, as much as UEFA, need to take responsibility for this.

"So that's why we continue to call for a full, independent inquiry into the French authorities' role in this as well.

"They are the ones who hosted the game. They are the ones who who have the gendarmerie and the police responsibilities.

"They are the ones who have responsibility for the organisation, before, during and after the game and it's them who needs to be held to account."