Play Brightcove video

John McGuinness after completing his 100th start

John McGuinness has completed his 100th race at the Isle of Man TT.

The 'Morecambe Missile' hit the grand milestone during the first race day of the TT fortnight.

Dressed with gold-tinted leathers, McGuinness led the riders out for the first race in pole position.

He is the 5th person ever to have raced around the TT 100 times, with 23 wins and 47 podium finishes.

John finished 5th in the debut race at the TT, with Peter Hickman taking the first race win of the TT.

McGuinness' last victory at the TT was in 2015 where he unexpectedly won the Senior race after he had been written off during race week.

He has been building his speed through practice week while on board the Honda Fireblade, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary.

McGuinness has been setting lap times around the Mountain Course on the Honda Fireblade during practice week of the TT. Credit: Steve Babb

23 McGuinness has won the TT 23 times during his racing career.

McGuinness made his debut in the TT in 1996 and achieved his first victory in 1999.

Since then he has achieved 23 wins at the world-famous event, second only to his idol Joey Dunlop with 26 victories.

His first win was in the Lightweight 250cc in 1999 and he almost became the British 250 Champion in the same year.

He has won many accolades in the motorcycling world, and proudly displays many of them at his home in Morecambe.