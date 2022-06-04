A TT sidecar passenger has died during the first sidecar race of the Isle of Man TT.

Olivier Lavorel, aged 35, from Sillingy in France was killed in an incident at Ago’s Leap.

The accident occurred just under one mile into the course, on the opening lap of the race.

Olivier was competing in his first TT as a passenger to César Chanel.

César was taken to Noble’s Hospital by road and airlifted to Aintree Hospital in a critical condition.

Olivier and César were both newcomers at the Isle of Man TT Races and had been elevated from start number 39 to start number 21.

This was due to qualifying as the 15th fastest pairing, after posting an impressive lap speed of 108.420mph.

Olivier and César had taken numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.

It is the second death to occur at the Isle of Man TT, with solo rider Mark Purslow crashing in an incident earlier in the week.