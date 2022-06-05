Hollywood star Johnny Depp was greeted by fans in Manchester ahead of a performance with guitarist Jeff Beck.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted leaving the Lowry Hotel in Salford and posed for selfies with members of the public.

Depp has been spotted across the country in recent days, from sharing a pint in a pub in Newcastle with indie star Sam Fender to a Kent wildlife sanctuary.

It comes after the actor came out victorious against Amber Heard in his defamation trial.

The 58-year-old was in Manchester to perform at the O2 Apollo with English rock star and celebrated guitarist Beck.

Johnny Depp was mobbed by fans as he left his hotel. Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke/MEN Media

They collaborated on Beck's 2020 track Isolation, and Depp has been appearing on stage during the musician's UK tour this week.

He has been mobbed by fans on each leg of the tour.

Shortly after the verdict, the actor was seen greeting fans and drinking in a pub with musician Sam Fender in Newcastle.Fender has since apologised for a photo he shared with Depp at the pub, in which the British singer labelled the actor a "hero."

Johnny Depp has been mobbed by fans around the UK as he appeared on stage with Jeff Beck. Credit: PA

Plenty of eager fans waited outside the Lowry Hotel to greet the film star and Depp, wearing a colourful beanie hat.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million (£38 million) over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, about being a survivor of domestic abuse, and won.

Depp is set to be awarded $15million in damages; comprising $10m (£8m) in punitive damages and $5m (£4m) in compensatory damages.Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told US news show Today her client intended to appeal the case’s outcome.

