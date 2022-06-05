Neighbours get together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Up and down the North West people have celebrated the Platinum Jubilee.

Street parties and community events have seen people in the North West get together to mark 70 years of the Queen's reign.

Young and old came together, with some streets having entertainment such as bouncy castles, face painting and ice cream vans.

Park Avenue in Golborne, near Warrington, even had their own royal in residence - eight year old Sienna, who headed up proceedings.

Hundreds of royal fans descended on heritage train line the East Lancashire Railway.

As steam billowed across the platforms at Bury Station, many passengers came dressed up in 1940s and 50s fashion, along with vintage green army and grey/blue air force uniforms on display.

Along the platforms, festooned with fluttering Union flags, women in polka dot dresses and white gloves carried picnic baskets for the journey, with passengers joining in renditions of wartime songs and big band swing numbers from the 1940s.

A rousing rendition of the national anthem was heartily sung before three cheers rang out for the Queen.

Louise Fuller, dressed in 40s fashions for the jubilee train trip with family, said: "After the last few years we've all had, it's nice to celebrate the jubilee and something constant throughout all our lives, 70 years of the Queen."

In Morecambe a Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday is expected to attract 5,000 people seated at just over 500 tables along the promenade.

And in Tarleton in Lancashire a huge convoy of trucks and tractors paraded through village.