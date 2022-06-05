Tributes to dad-of-four with 'heart of gold' who died after Audi crash

36-year-old Benjamin Harvey, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene Credit: MEN Media

A man who died when his Audi collided with a wall has been described as the "best dad" who had a "heart of gold".

Tributes have poured in for dad-of-four Benjamin Harvey, from Bredbury in Greater Manchester, who worked as a scrap dealer.

Emergency services were called to Brinksway near Stockport town centre at around 1.35am on Sunday morning after an Audi A3 crashed into a wall following a bend.

36-year-old Benjamin was the driver of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his next of kin have been informed.

Flowers and messages have been left at the scene of the tragedy.

One message read: "Ben, rest in peace cousin."

His former partner, and mother to his four-year-old son, Charlotte Cawley said she had been left 'absolutely heartbroken' following his sudden death.

"Words can't describe how I'm feeling I'm absolutely heartbroken. RIP Ben you were the best dad," she wrote on Facebook.

Friend Wayne Phillips said: "Ben was a legend and always helped you out if he could, every time I saw him he was always working and always had one of his kids with him.

"He will be sadly missed by his pals, family and kids."

Brinksway was closed for a number of hours overnight before reopening shortly after 7.30am on Sunday morning, as crash investigators carried out their enquires.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing as police appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Matthew Waggett, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Enquiries are ongoing and, as such, I ask anyone with information or dash cam footage showing an Audi A3 in the area surrounding Brinksway in the lead up to the collision to pass it on."