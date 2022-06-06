A company which operates a network of cancer and diagnostic centres, including one in Liverpool, is to go into liquidation.

Staff at Rutherford Health's Oncology centres were informed of the news on Monday, 6 June, and arrangements are being made to transfer patients to alternative facilities.

The firm said a decline in the number of patients during the pandemic had "severely impacted" its operations.

It said it made efforts to increase patient flow by offering the NHS a not-for-profit national contract, in addition to existing local contracts but this was not taken up.

An application will be made later this week to appoint the Official Receiver as liquidator.

Sean Sullivan, Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim CEO, said: “Rutherford Health has been committed to providing high quality care, and the past couple of years has proven to be an extremely challenging time for the business.

“Covid has been particularly damaging for us as fewer patients were presenting with side effects during the lockdowns, and as a result cancer diagnosis has been delayed and sadly, in many cases, missed.

"This has meant fewer cancer patients have been presenting to our centres."

