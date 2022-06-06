A 'highly experienced' TT rider has died during the second race day of the Isle of Man TT.

Davy Morgan, aged 52, was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 races.

The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone on the mountain section of the Course.

Davy was a highly experienced TT competitor, having competed in every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race.

The Supersport race he competed in was his 80th start at the TT.

Davy’s TT career included a 7th-place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best 5th-place finish in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas.

His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

Davy is the third rider to have died at this year's TT.