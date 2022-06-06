Workers at a Manchester firm are looking forward to a future of long weekends after it joined a national trial of the four-day week.

More than 3,000 workers at 70 companies will begin a four-day week with no loss of pay in a pilot scheme for the next six months.

Organisers say it is the biggest four-day week pilot to take place anywhere in the world.

Manchester-based environment consultancy Tyler Grange, which offers firms services such as advice on tree planting projects, began its pilot on June 6.

Its office in the city centre will be closed on Fridays with staff given the opportunity to rest, take on community or voluntary work, or train.

Leanne Deighton, an Ecological Consultant, said: “On my Fridays I’m definitely going to spend lots of time doing yoga as I’m a yoga teacher too so I’m going to use it for progression of how I teach and learning more things.”

Julian Arthur, technical director at Tyler Grange, added: “We know that mental health issues are rife in consultancy.

"It’s an industry which has too often been plagued by growing demands, diminishing timescales and increasing complexity.

"Mental and physical burnout is a real problem, and it can’t be glossed over anymore. It’s time to make a change.”

Mr Arthur said employees had previously left the company as they felt they “couldn’t keep the pace up” and needed to change how they worked.

The pilot scheme, which will form part of study conducted by researchers from universities including Oxford and Cambridge, will run alongside similar trials in Ireland, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Joe O'Connor, chief executive of 4 Day Week Global, said: "The UK is at the crest of a wave of global momentum behind the four-day week.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognising that the new frontier for competition is quality of life, and that reduced-hour, output-focused working is the vehicle to give them a competitive edge.

"The impact of the 'great resignation' is now proving that workers from a diverse range of industries can produce better outcomes while working shorter and smarter."

Wilson Scott, an aboricultural consultant at the firm said: "It will give me more time to focus on things I want to do with my life, rather than focusing everything on work.

"So things have a way to balance work and life. I think you'll benefit Tyler Grange in terms of staff welfare; people will feel better, productivity levels will increase because people feel more relaxed and rested."