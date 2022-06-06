Traffic warning for weekend with big events happening in Manchester

Credit: PA

With thousands of music fans expected in Manchester for The Parklife Festival as well as for gigs by The Killers and Ed Sheeran this weekend, National Highways is warning drivers congestion is likely around the local motorway network at key times.

Music lovers are being encouraged to plan their journeys and consider using public transport.

As well as Parklife on Saturday and Sunday (11 and 12 June), Ed Sheeran is playing all four nights of the weekend at the Etihad Stadium in east Manchester from Thursday (9 June) and the Killers are headlining at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday.

Around 200,000 people are expected to be in, around or passing through Manchester over the weekend.

National Highways is issuing its usual advice for motorway users with Parklife at Heaton Park bordered by the M60 between junction 17 at Whitefield and junction 19 at Middleton including Simister Island at junction 18 where the M60 meets the M62 and M66.

Anyone using the motorways is being advised to expect congestion – especially when concert goers are leaving Parklife each night from around 9pm onwards, potentially into the early hours.

National Highways traffic officers at the North West Regional Operations Centre will be closely monitoring motorway traffic using CCTV cameras and patrols will be out and about to help manage traffic and keep drivers on the move. Electronic variable message signs will be used to advise motorway users of the event in advance as well as over the weekend to warn of incidents and any congestion.

Chris Chadwick, senior network planner for National Highways in the North West, said:

“We’ve ensured there are no roadworks on key routes over the weekend and we don’t expect any major congestion problems but people shouldn’t just leave the house and ‘hope for the best’.

“Our message to anyone thinking of driving to or around Manchester over the weekend is to plan your journey and certainly check traffic conditions before setting out. If you are going to one of the events please give yourself plenty of time.”

Full information on public transport options for each of the weekend’s events is available on the Transport for Greater Manchester website.

National Highways provides live traffic information via its website, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps. Local Twitter services are also available at @highwaysNWEST.

Providing they can do so safely, road users can also call the National Highways information line on 0300 123 5000 to keep up to date with road conditions.