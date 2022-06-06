A woman has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following an aggravated burglary in Burnley.

Officers were called to Burnley General Hospital at 8.40am on Saturday 4 June after two women in their fifties turned up with injuries.

It was reported that two men assaulted the women by punching and attacking them with a weapon at a property in Pine Street earlier in the morning, before the suspects fled the scene.

One of the women has suffered a potentially life-changing spinal injury and remains in hospital. The second victim's injuries are not as serious.

The two women turned up at Burnley General Hospital.

A 37-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in a dwelling and remains in custody.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anybody with footage which could help their investigation to come forward.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to a man who was walking along Pine Street following the assault and shouted "oi" towards the address. This is thought to have made the suspects run off.

DS Dave Bowler, of East CID, said: "This was a particularly nasty attack which has left one of the victims with extremely serious injuries.

"While we have made one arrest, our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would ask anybody with information or CCTV, mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

"I understand incidents like these can leave residents in the area feeling alarmed. I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any wider threat to the community. As a precaution reassurance patrols have been increased in the area."

Can you help?

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 0359 of June 4 2022.