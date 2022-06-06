A woman has been sexually assaulted by another passenger on a train from Manchester Piccadilly to Leeds.

British Transport Police (BTP) say the assault happened at 6:30pm on Sunday 8 May when a man boarded a train at Stalybridge station, in Greater Manchester.

He sat next to the victim, spoke to her about where she was travelling to, and asked for her name.

The stranger then proceeded to sexually assaulted the woman.

British Transport Police would like to speak to this man who they think could help in their investigation. Credit: British Transport Police

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images they have released may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, you can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200045405.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.