Liverpool fans who were victims of crime at the Champions League final in Paris can now file complaints to the French authorities.

Football fans were crushed and tear-gassed by French police outside the Stade de France before Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Liverpool on Saturday, 28 May.

Now, an online form has appeared on the French Embassy's website for supporters to register the crimes against them.

Many fans - including the region’s mayor Steve Rotheram - were targeted by theives outside the stadium.

A statement on the website of the French Embassy in London said: "From 6 June 2022, foreign nationals who were victims of crime during the Champions League final on 28 and 29 May 2022 can file a complaint to the French judicial authorities.

"These temporary arrangements reflect the French Government’s wish to give foreign nationals the opportunity to get in direct contact with the French judicial authorities regarding crimes of which they believe they were victims during the event."

Police used pepper spray against fans outside the ground as the kick off was delayed to inspect fake tickets. Credit: PA Images

Investigations are underway into the handling of security around the final after thousands of fans were trapped outside the Stade de France before kick-off, which was delayed for more than half-an-hour.

UEFA announced last week it had launched an independent review into the access issues that led to supporters being crushed and tear-gassed.

European football’s governing body also apologised to all spectators “who had to experience or witness frightening and and distressing events” in the build-up to the final.

It confirmed it would set up an online questionnaire so all “relevant parties can submit their testimonies”.

The governing body initially blaming the late arrival of fans for the problems before later issuing a statement referring to fake tickets as the cause.

French government ministers reiterated the latter claims, alleging “fraud at an industrial level” leading to the fiasco that followed.

Thousands of Reds supporters submitted first-hand accounts, which Liverpool MP Ian Bryne described it as the "most horrific experience" since the Hillsborough tragedy.

He has asked the government to back a full independent inquiry into the way Liverpool fans were treated at the Champions League final.

