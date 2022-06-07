Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram have joined Metro Mayors across the UK to ask for government backing to help the country reach net zero carbon.

At a joint conference in Manchester, the Mayors gathered to call for greater regional powers and extra funding, saying this is the government's "golden opportunity" to cut carbon and level up.

The nine devolved mayors met at the Decarbonisation summit at the Science and Industry museum to share best practice to meet the net zero target of 2050.

Steve Rotherham was among the metro mayors at the event in Manchester. Credit: ITV News

They believe in order for them to lead the country they "need to be backed by Government with new powers and more resources".

In a joint statement, including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Liverpool's metro mayor Steve Rotheram, said: "We know that we can play a crucial role in getting the whole of the UK to net zero carbon, creating a ripple across the country.

"By freeing the city regions up, we will be able to establish the skill base, new technologies and experience to lay the path for the rest of UK to succeed.

"This is much more than getting to net zero carbon, however. What we’re setting out to achieve is a greener future, but also a fairer one."

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham weighs in during the net zero carbon event in Manchester. Credit: ITV News

It continued: "This is a golden opportunity for the Government to work with us to decarbonise the country and level it up at the same time."

Ways of reducing carbon emissions include; lowering public transport fares and retrofitting homes.

Some regions like Greater Manchester aim to hit net zero as quickly as 20 years sooner than the government requirement of 2050.

The two-day summit is being streamed online to the public.

