Video report by Isle of Man correspondent Joshua Stokes

Two brothers from the Isle of Man said it is "absolutely bonkers" to have secured a place on the podium in their second ever TT races.

Ryan and Callum Crowe came second in the opening sidecar race at the Isle of Man TT.

Speaking after the race, Ryan said "I couldn't have done it with anyone else", adding "the support around the island keeps you going".

Callum said: "I don't think anyone can drive a bike as good as him, he's amazing."

A thrilling final lap saw them beat third place racers Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley by 0.11 seconds, securing their second place on the podium.

The Manx duo made their debut at the last races in 2019, finishing fifth in their first race.

Ryan and Callum Crowe, who made their TT debut in 2019. celebrate their podium finish with the other drivers. Credit: Steve Babb

In first place were fan-favourites the Birchall brothers winning their eighth TT in a row in the sidecar category.

Ben and Tom Birchall crossed the line just under 14 seconds ahead of the Crowe Brothers.

Sidecar TT Race 1 Results

1. Ben and Tom Birchall, 38:11.339

2. Ryan and Callum Crowe, 38:25.328

3. Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley, 38:25.440

Ben and Tom Birchall crossed the line to take their 11th TT win and the 8th win in a row. Credit: ITV4

The second and final sidecar race takes place on the final day of the TT on Friday 10 June.