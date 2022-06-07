A man who knocked a police officer unconscious and broke several bones in his face with just one punch has been jailed for eight months.

Jake Linton attacked Sergeant Jack Woodward from behind as he was attempting to arrest a violent male at around 3am in Liverpool city centre.

The 21-year-old punched the officer to the side of the head, knocking him to the floor unconscious and breaking several bones in his face.

Linton then made off, but was pursued by police on foot and detained. He was later charged with wounding.

Sergeant Woodward, who is now a Temporary Inspector with Merseyside Police, had to undergo surgery following the assault and says he still suffers from pain and discomfort.

In a victim personal statement he said: “I feel anger and frustration towards the man that attacked me.

"He has questioned my faith and trust in people. I know he will probably not care about me and will only worry about himself and any punishment that the court may impose in him.

"I know he probably doesn’t realise the physical and mental trauma he has caused me and the effects that his actions are still causing me and having an impact on me to this day.

“I know that the events of that night will continue to impact me as I continue in the future and my continuing career as a police officer.

"I am hoping that as my life continues with time I will get over the trauma that has been caused and continue to live my life."

Linton, from Rugby in Warwickshire, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to the attack in October 2021.

Head of local policing Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton said: "This was an unprovoked and violent assault on a police officer who was simply carrying out his duties, protecting people and upholding the law.

“He required hospital treatment following the incident and while he is now back serving the public of Merseyside it is clear that this assault has had a long lasting impact on both his physical and mental health.

“I hope today’s sentencing provides him some comfort and the Force will continue to provide him with all the support we can.

Chief Superintendent Thornton added: “Police officers join the police because they want to give something back to the community and keep their communities safe.

“Sadly, this incident highlights the dangers officers face every single day, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the wider public from dangerous individuals.

"Officers frequently find themselves in challenging situations, and when officers join the police service they know the risks they will face. But they still make the decision to join up, and put themselves on the front line protecting our communities every day.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the officer involved and his colleagues for the bravery they showed on the day. I also want to thank all those detectives involved in investigating this assault, and the Crown Prosecution Service, who helped bring Linton to justice.”