Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing from his home in Macclesfield.

Curtis Pogson, also known as Curtis Tabley, was reported missing from home at around 11.30am on Monday 6 June.

The 24-year-old, who is described as white, around 5ft 9" tall with long brown hair and a red beard, is originally from Hyde and also known to have links to Salford.

Officers from Cheshire Police are now urging anyone who sees him or with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward as enquiries continue. They added that his disappearance is 'out of character' as they become concerned for his welfare.

Inspector Andy Baker said: "We have been conducting a number of enquiries to trace Curtis, so far to no avail, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"This is out of character and we are keen to locate him as soon as possible and reunite him with his friends and family who are worried about him.

"I urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Curtis since he went missing to get in touch with us. The same goes for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or CCTV or dashcam footage of him since he disappeared."

Can you help?

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Curtis is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML 1286543.

Information can also be reported online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us.