A convicted paedophile who planned to go on the run with £10,000 after being caught with child sex abuse photos will never get the money back. David Morris, 52, faced a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 6 June, after previously being sentenced to 16 years in prison in December.

He was jailed alongside his partner, primary school deputy headteacher Julie Morris, after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a young girl.

Morris was initially arrested in September 2021 after he was caught sending indecent photographs to another paedophile online. Police raided his home in St Helens and seized his phone and computer.

Police later received information about Morris and his partner having committed sexual offences against a child and that the couple were planning to go on the run.

David Morris and Julie Morris were both convicted of sex offences against a child. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Officers managed to track the couple down at an address in Hindley where they were found with £10,000 in cash and a campervan packed with their belongings, which indicated they were about to abscond.

Morris was arrested alongside his partner Julie Morris, who worked at St George's Central Primary School in Tyldesley, Wigan, where she was the "safeguarding lead".

None of the offences committed by the pair were related to Julie Morris' job.

David Morris was jailed for 16 years.

The couple filmed themselves jointly raping a young girl in abuse a judge said was "almost beyond belief".

David Morris was jailed for 16 years, with an extended four years on licence, while Julie Morris was jailed for 13 years and four months with an extended four years on licence.

They were both ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register and to comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

During a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court David Morris was made subject of a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act in relation to the £10,000.

The cash was seized by police at the time of his arrest and will now be split between Merseyside Police and the Home Office to be reinvested in policing.

Julie Morris was jailed for 13 years. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan said: "Morris thought that he and Julie Morris could evade capture and avoid paying for their heinous crimes. They were wrong."Officers from Merseyside Police acted swiftly to detain the pair and seize this cash, and I’m pleased to say it will now be reinvested in policing, helping our officers continue to put offenders before the courts and protect vulnerable people in Merseyside from harm."Det Insp Milligan added: "The offences committed by Julie and David Morris have had a devastating impact on the victims and their families, who continue to live with the psychological torment they both inflicted."I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victims who came forward and their families, whose help was vital in putting the offenders behind bars and protecting others from their offending."I would also like to pay tribute to the investigation team and all those officers involved in ensuring the attempts of David and Julie Morris to avoid justice were extremely short-lived."This case illustrates very clearly how committed our officers are to ensuring people who exploit children in any way are stopped and put before the courts."