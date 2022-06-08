The first cases of monkeypox have been identified in the North West, as a law listing the virus as a 'notifiable disease' is brought in.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that a handful of cases - less than five - have been found in the region.

The update comes as the number of cases rises to more than 300 across the UK.

Handout image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Credit: UKHSA/PA

All medics in England must now alert local health authorities to suspected cases after the disease was designated as "notifiable".

The UKHSA said laboratories must also tell it if the virus is identified in a sample.

Monkeypox can be passed on through close person to person contact, or contact with items used by a person who has monkeypox.

The Department of Health says the disease is self-limiting and that most people will recover within a few weeks.

Dr Helen Wall, a GP in Bolton, says Monkeypox is easier to contain than Covid-19, and urged people not to be alarmed.

But she says, from a medical point of view, that the first cases are "little bit concerning" because of the virus' similarities to chickenpox.

She said: "It is a little bit concerning that are we going to have lots of people contacting us - because we are in chickenpox season now - really anxious about them having chickenpox."

However, there are several key differences between monkeypox and chickenpox.

The GP, who lead the Covid vaccine programme in Bolton, says it is "upsetting" to see reports of the virus being linked to gay and bi-sexual men.

"It is a very risky thing to start linking one particular group of people to such an infection", Dr Wall said.

"We know that it is contact spread and that can be contact between anyone.

"It can be spread between children, it can be spread between heterosexual people - anyone who is in that close contact."

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said: "Whilst Monkeypox has been detected across the UK, cases of the disease remain rare.

"The Public Health Agency has been working closely with Trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease and this move formalises that arrangement."

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

It usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms of the infection to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body.

