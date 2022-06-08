A hospital trust in the North West has declared its highest alert level due to pressure on emergency and urgent care services.

Bosses at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Trust (UHMBT), which runs hospitals in Lancashire and south Cumbria, made the decision to escalate to OPEL 4 - formally known as black alert.

The trust say it has had a busy Bank Holiday weekend and those pressures have continued, resulting in longer waits for patients to be seen and admitted from A&E.

Health bosses say declaring their highest alert level will allow the trust to take "additional steps to main safe services" for patients and "help cope with growing demand".

Chief Executive of UHMBT, Aaron Cummins, said: "Declaring OPEL 4 enables us to bring all our partners in Lancashire and south Cumbria together to focus on one thing - the safe and timely care of all of our patients."

The trust say they are could be extending opening hours for urgent treatment centres in Morecambe and Kendal.

Senior clinical staff will also brought in to support staff on the wards to "help unblock" as many delays as possible.

They also say the are "discussing options" with social care colleagues to safely discharge patients who are well enough to leave hospital.

UHMBT patients have been told to turn up for appointments unless they are contacted otherwise, and to cancel appointments if not needed.

Mr Cummins continued: "Our teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward."

"The public can help us manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending A&E for serious accidents and emergencies.

"If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your needs."

The health trust was put in the equivalent of special measures in April 2021.