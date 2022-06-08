A schoolgirl has died after being hit by a van as she got off a bus in Huyton.

Lexi McDavid, who was 12, was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after she was struck by a Mercedes van on Princess Drive on Tuesday, 7 June.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed that Lexi, who was from the local area, died of her injuries shortly after the collision.Officers say the driver of the van remained at the scene and is continuing to help with enquiries into the incident.

The van driver involved in the collision is helping with enquiries, police say. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said: “Our thoughts and condolences this morning are very much with the family of Lexi, who has lost her life at a tragically young age, and they are receiving the support of specialist officers.“An investigation is ongoing and we’d ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on dashcam or other devices and has yet to come forward does so as soon as possible. Your information could be vital to our investigation.“Whether you come to us directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, all information will be acted upon.”Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email sciu@merseyside.police.uk or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 22000392385.The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.