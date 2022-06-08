Sidecar driver César Chanal has been named as the third person to die at the Isle of Man TT after organisers mistakenly identified him as his partner.

Initial reports suggested sidecar passenger, Olivier Lavorel, had passed away at the scene of an incident on Saturday 4 June, but TT Races officials have now confirmed it was driver César who died.

The organisation has released a statement that says initial identification procedures "using established procedures... would appear to have resulted in a mistaken identification".

It added "a thorough review of the processes relating to the identification of competitors will take place in due course".

César, from Lyon in France, was killed in an incident at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the course, on the opening lap of the race.

In a statement, the TT races said following the crash: "The race was stopped with the deployment of full-course red flags, and medical personnel, a Travelling Marshal, and the emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene. "One of the competitors sustained injuries that would not support life and was sadly declared dead at the scene. The second competitor was unconscious with severe injuries. "The injured competitor was treated at the roadside before being transferred to Noble’s Hospital, and then airlifted to a specialist hospital in Liverpool to receive treatment. "An initial identification procedure was conducted using established procedures and would appear to have resulted in a mistaken identification. "We now believe it was César Chanal who died at the scene of the accident on Saturday 4th June. Olivier remains in a critical condition and continues to receive treatment. "Both competitors’ families have been informed."

Writing in a post online César's family said: "I regret to announce the death of César gone far too soon."

It continued: "We already miss your presence and smile, you will always be in our hearts."

Olivier and César were both newcomers at the Isle of Man TT Races and had been elevated from start number 39 to start number 21.

This was due to qualifying as the 15th fastest pairing, after posting an impressive lap speed of 108.420mph.

Olivier and César had taken numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.

César is the third rider to have died during this year's Isle of Man TT Races, following the deaths of Davy Morgan, 52, and 22-year-old Mark Purslow.