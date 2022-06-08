A swan has been killed in a 'horrifying' dog attack which saw her dragged from her nest as she protected her newly-born cygnets.

The bird suffered two deep puncture wounds to her chest and died at the water's edge soon after.

The incident, which was witnessed by fishermen who tried to come to the aid of the bird, happened at Astbury Mere Country Park in Congleton on Tuesday, 7 June.

The RSPCA and Cheshire Police are now appealing for information after the owner of the Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog, who was not on a lead, ran off after retrieving his pet.

The animal charity say the swan had 5cm wounds which had punctured the chest cavity, and would have likely caused her to suffocate.

Her two cygnets are now being cared for by staff at Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre.

The swan was dragged out of her nest, in which were two cygnets, which had only hatched in the last 24 hours, and three other eggs. Credit: RSPCA

The attack happened at around 8.15am near to the water sports centre.

The dog's owner is described as a 40-year-old man, around six feet tall with grey hair. His dog is a dark coloured, long-legged Staffordshire bull terrier-type.

RSPCA Inspector Jenny Bethel said: "This was a horrible attack on a swan, which again demonstrates the importance of having your dog on a lead when out walking in the countryside and at wildlife beauty spots.

"She was dragged out of her nest, in which were her two cygnets, which had only hatched in the last 24 hours, and three other eggs.

"Her male partner was out on the lake and when I arrived at the location I could see he was visibly stressed after seeing what happened."

Anyone with any information about the identity of the dog owner and the circumstances should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 or Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team on 101 quoting incident number IML1287301.