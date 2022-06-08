Team from Wirral conquer Everest

Play Brightcove video

It took four long years of training hard - from the Welsh mountains to the Himalayas but the Tri4Life team got there, they conquered Mount Everest.

Himalayas from Mount Everest

Liam Hanlon, Phil Walton, Steve Hayes and Martin Pritchard-Howarth spent around 8 weeks in Nepal in total. Much of that time saw the team getting used to climbing at such high altitudes.

Unfortunately for Martin, he developed blood-clots on his lungs. He had to be airlifted to hospital and couldn't make it to the summit. But both he and the other three who did make it agreed he was very much there in spirit.

Liam Hanlon at Everest summit

Tri4Life is a Wirral based charitable enterprise. A group of Friends from diverse backgrounds brought together in remembrance, friendship and a collective love of adventure and physical endeavour whilst raising funds for charities and promoting active, healthy lifestyles.

Tri4life was born in 2000, the brainchild of Liam Hanlon. Over the subsequent years the team has cycled the length of the UK and Europe, biked across America, completed multiple Iron and Double Ironman length races, competed in the Marathon des Sables, Swam the Channel and Coast to Coast in Scotland, completed the Arch to Arc triathlon, most recently they aided the reconstruction efforts in the British Virgin Islands after the devastating hurricanes.

Many thousands of pounds have been raised for numerous causes along the way. You can find out more about them here