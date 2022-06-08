A TT sidecar driver has died from his injuries, following a crash on the first race day on the Isle of Man.

César Chanal, who is French, was involved in an incident during the first lap of a sidecar race at Ago's Leap on Saturday, 4 June.

The racer was in left in 'critical condition' in hospital, but his family have now confirmed that he passed away at Aintree Hospital on Tuesday, 7 June.

His passenger Olivier Lavrol was killed at the scene.

César is the fourth rider to have died during this year's Isle of Man TT Races, following the deaths of Olivier Lavrol, Davy Morgan, 52, and 22-year-old Mark Purslow.

Writing in a post online César's family said: "I regret to announce the death of César gone far too soon".

It continues: "We already miss your presence and smile, you will always be in our hearts".