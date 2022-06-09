Play Brightcove video

Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester Night Time Economy Adviser and Co-Founder of Parklife festival

Manchester is gearing up to welcome over 400,000 music fans this weekend as the city becomes home to three huge concerts and the annual return of Parklife festival.

Ed Sheeran started his four night stint at the Etihad stadium on Thursday June 9.

The long-awaited Parklife festival returns to Heaton Park on Saturday and Sunday where over half of those attending are expected to get public transport.

The Killers and Alicia Keys will play the Emirates Old Trafford and AO Arena respectively on Saturday night.

Greater Manchester Police says officers will be at each event to ensure the safety of thousands of people there, in what is expected to be a busy weekend for all partners, and emergency services.

Greater Manchester Police say they will have officers at all events over the weekend Credit: GMP

Superintendent Andy Sidebotham, GMP’s gold commander for this weekend’s events, said:

“This weekend will see thousands of people visiting and staying in the centre for what will be a busy weekend that has been months in the planning.

“We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable weekend and music-goers should expect to see police officers on the ground in and around the events and will be on hand to help anyone who needs it.

"Those attending are advised to be vigilant and keep their belongings safe and report anything suspicious to us.

"We’ve been working alongside partners for these events for some time and our main aim is as always, to keep everyone safe.

“We’re very experienced in dealing with high profile events like this and welcoming thousands to Greater Manchester and officers will be at all of the events and anyone needing any assistance or help is more than welcome to speak to our officers.”

"Those planning to use public transport over the weekend are urged to be patient and prepare for much busier journeys".

Other routes available and updates can be found at www.tfgm.com.

Superintendent Sidebotham added: “Those planning to visit or live nearby are asked to be patient as there will no doubt be an increased amount of traffic.

"Public transport is expected to be very busy and we would ask that people follow the messages and advice from our colleagues at Transport for Greater Manchester, and that those attending plan their journeys accordingly and take care.

“As always, we’re thrilled to welcome thousands back to the city centre and hope that everyone attending the concerts and Parklife festival this weekend have a safe and good weekend.”