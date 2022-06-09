Champions League: French police looked for problems, says Liverpool mayor

Play Brightcove video

Liverpool's mayor has said some French police officers were seeking confrontation at last month's Champions League final in Paris.

Steve Rotheram said police were quick to threaten fans with their batons.

The head of policing at the final earlier apologised for using tear gas on Liverpool fans traveling to the Stade de France but said he had no alternative.

The fiasco has prompted uproar in France as well as the UK and Spain.

Liverpool fans, including families with children, were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed outside the stadium by police ahead of the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on 28 May.

Liverpool fans at the Champions League final in Paris

Then as they left the area, some fans were attacked by 300 to 400 local youths.

The French Senate is now investigating the incident.

Speaking to the Senate on Thursday, Mr Rotheram - who was at the final - said "the day gradually transformed from a dream into a nightmare".

"I saw police who were, in a way, looking to find a problem," he said.

He added that he had been robbed of his possessions at the event.

Liverpool fans in Paris

Metro Mayor Rotheram had his phone, match ticket and other valuables stolen on his way towards the stadium.

Mayor Rotheram responded to further questions from French Senators about claims of large numbers of fake tickets amongst Liverpool fans, which follow widely disputed claims by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin last week, who suggested there were as many as 40,000 fans with fake tickets trying to get into the game.

He said: "The whole ticket charade is an attempt by authorities to not understand why there were problems outside the stadium. The methodology behind these claims appears to have been made up on the back of a cigarette packet. Where are those 40,000 fans supposed to have melted away to? It's patently untrue."

Liverpool fans in Paris

Mayor Rotheram told senators that the issue of false narratives being pushed by authorities was particularly sensitive for Liverpool fans because of the history of the Hillsborough disaster.

He said: "The whole issue of fake tickets is being used as a red herring to scapegoat Liverpool fans. It is a deflection tactic that Liverpool fans have seen before, particularly in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster where 97 supporters were unlawfully killed. It is a very sensitive subject."

Earlier today, Paris police chief Didier Lallement apologised for tear-gassing supporters who were waiting to enter the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France. He said: "It is obviously a failure. It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It was a failure because the image of the country was undermined."

Didier Lallement, Paris Chief of Police

Police chief Lallement defended the tactics he used, insisting his "red line" was to save lives.

Using tear gas outside the stadium was the only means they had to get the crowd to move back without charging at them, which would have been "devastating", he explained. However, if his force had not dispersed the crowd, people could have died in a crush.

"I am fully aware that people acting in good faith, even families, were tear-gassed," he added. "For this I am very sorry. But there was no other way."

He did however admit that the security operation was "obviously a failure," saying "people were pushed around or attacked even though we owed them security."

He said his force was not prepared for the scale of the problem that thousands of fake tickets caused.