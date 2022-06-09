Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore talks to Jack about Corrie, family links and his testicular cancer diagnosis.

Coronation Street actor Jack James Ryan has opened up about his cancer diagnosis and says he wants to tell his real life story through his character to raise awareness.

Jack, 24, who has played Jacob Hay in the soap since 2021, was diagnosed with testicular cancer aged just 19.

After finding a lump in his second year of drama school, he was referred to hospital where his cancer was removed. Jack then underwent chemotherapy to ensure that the cancer had not spread.

Jack was in his second year of drama school when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Credit: Jack James Ryan

The actor now wants break the stigma of having testicular cancer.

He said: "There's a stigma towards it. Men feel embarrassed to talk about it. But the sooner you get it done, the better the outcome will be."

Jack has played drug dealer Jacob Hay since 2021. A permanent character, his storylines have been around him shaking off his criminal past. Credit: ITV

Now a "proud" ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust, he wants to have a testicular cancer storyline weaved into his character.

He added: "A show like this would be such an amazing platform for this topic."

Jack joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2021, where he played guest character drug dealer Jacob Hay who groomed character Simon Barlow, played by Alex Bain, into dealing drugs.

Now a permanent fixture on the cobbles, Jacob has left his criminal past behind and is in a relationship with Amy Barlow, played by Elle Mulvaney.