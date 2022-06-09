The death of a woman who was detained at Lancaster police station is being investigated by the police watchdog.

A 59-year-old, who had been arrested, became unwell while she was in police custody at around 9:20am on Thursday, 2 June.

An ambulance was called but she died at the station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have launched an investigation into the "tragic" incident and are currently "reviewing evidence".

IOPC Operations Director Miranda Biddle said: “This was a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly died and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

"Lancashire Constabulary referred this matter to us, and as she was in the custody of police at the time she became unwell, it is important that there is a thorough and independent investigation.

“We have spoken to the woman’s family to make them aware of our role and will keep them informed as our investigation progresses.”

