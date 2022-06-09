Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to following an attack with a corrosive substance almost one month ago.

Shortly before 10.40pm on Wednesday 11 May, officers were called to a report of a man who was injured with a substance - suspected of being acid - at an address on Burlington Avenue in Oldham.

The victim, aged 39, is said to have answered his front door when liquid was thrown at him out of a bottle by a man who then ran away from the scene towards Manley Road. He’s believed to have arrived at the address with another male.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment to serious facial burns. He’s since been discharged from hospital, suffering burns to his face, shoulder and chest.

Enquiries into the incident have been continuing, and detectives are now appealing for those who may recognise the male in the e-fit to come forward.

Investigators are keeping an open-mind and no arrests have been made at this stage, but officers do believe that the man was deliberately targeted and that the victim is known to the suspect.

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to report it online at www.gmp.police.uk, or by calling 101 quoting incident 3391 of 11/05/2022.