"Does anyone fancy giving me a hand?", asks Beekeeper Damson Tregaskis.

A beekeeper has been captured scooping up a colony of buzzing bees with her bare hands in Salford.

Damson Tregaskis - who goes by Hive5Mcr on Twitter - was trying to catch the swarm on Tuesday 7 June, before taking them to be rehomed in Stockport.

Wearing a protective suit, but no gloves, Damson can be seen containing thousands of honey-makers outside Costa Coffee, in MediaCityUK.

In the video, Damson turns to stunned onlookers and asks: "Does anyone fancy giving me a hand?"

It was shared on Twitter, where Den Glanzig wrote: "Wasn't expecting this when I popped to MediaCity UK for my lunch."

He added: "It caught me off guard at first. I didn't notice them at first as I walk past those trees everyday.

"On the way back past later on, the lady was there collecting them so I stopped to watch."

Damson runs Hive5Manchester, which offers community engagement events and beekeeper mentoring classes.

She said she collected the swarm of bees and rehomed them in an apiary in her Stockport garden.

According to the British Beekeepers Association, a honeybee colony will swam to reproduce when the old queen leaves a colony with some of the bees.

Most honey bee swarms are not aggressive, but people are asked to stay away from them as a precaution.

