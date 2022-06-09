Jack Grealish says he wants to use his platform to make a positive change as he becomes a principal ambassador for Special Olympics GB.

The Manchester City and England midfielder, whose sister has cerebral palsy, says he wants to raise awareness and drive inclusion so more children and adults - from local competitions to elite levels - can get the sporting support and opportunities that they deserve.

The non-profit organisation works for 1.5 million people in the UK with intellectual disabilities by providing sports training and competition through the year.

Grealish, 26, who became English football’s most expensive player when he moved to City from Aston Villa in a £100million deal in summer 2021, has taken on a three-year role with the charity.

He will champion Special Olympics, a group powered by more than 3,500 volunteers who support currently more than 6,500 athletes.

Jack Grealish recently lifted the Premier League trophy with Manchester City Credit: PA Images

Grealish said: "I’ve been thinking for some time about how I can best use the platform football has given me to create a positive change, and it had to be something really close to my heart.

"Special Olympics GB is such an important organisation, playing a huge role in tackling the lack of inclusion for hundreds of thousands of kids in the UK with intellectual disabilities.

"Nobody should be excluded from opportunities, and I can’t stand bullying or discrimination. In my new role with Special Olympics GB, I’m proud to stand side by side with all the children, young people and adults living with intellectual disabilities, and the incredible families who support them."

Special Olympics GB says it has ambitious growth plans for 2022 as full-scale competition returns after being halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Special Olympics GB Summer Series of Sport, which will run from June to September, will be the largest celebration of intellectual disability sport in Great Britain, offering opportunities to at least 1,500 athletes in a variety of sports.

The organisation is also building towards next year’s Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Chief executive Colin Dyer said: "Everyone at Special Olympics is delighted and excited Jack has agreed to join Special Olympics GB as a principal ambassador.

"After a truly challenging time for many people during the pandemic, particularly those with intellectual disabilities, there is so much positive momentum in Special Olympics GB at this time. It is the perfect moment to welcome Jack to the family."

Niall Guite, a Special Olympics World Games gold medallist and member of the Special Olympics GB athlete leadership team, said: "I love football so much and it’s amazing to be on the same team as Jack Grealish!

"To have such an important player and public figure supporting our community gives us all so much energy and motivation."