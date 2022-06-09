Jodie Comer will be swapping the West End for the bright lights of Broadway as she heads to the US with her one-person play.

The Killing Eve star, who is from Liverpool, has received critical acclaim for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, which is wrapping up a run in London.

The one-person play, by Suzie Miller, sees Comer portray a barrister who discovers the limitations of the law after being sexually assaulted by a colleague.

A teary-eyed Comer announced the exciting news on Instagram.

She wrote: “I am so honoured to play a part in the telling of this story and beyond thrilled that next week isn’t the end.

“It means so much to see and hear so many of your positive responses.

“Thank you to all of you who have supported the show and a special shout out to those who have travelled thousands of miles, now it’s our turn."

The 29-year-old actress has been lauded for her role in the BBC series Killing Eve in which she plays the Russian assassin, Villanelle.

She claimed the leading actress at the Baftas for her role in Channel 4’s Help – a fictional drama set in a Liverpool care home during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Empire Street, Prima Facie will arrive on Broadway in 2023.

