Liverpool make up six of PFA Premier League team of the year

Liverpool's Mo Salah has won PFA Player of the Year award for the second time, beating Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to the title.

Salah said in a social media post "It’s a great honour, especially because it’s voted by players."

Manchester City's Phil Foden was also named PFA Young Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Six Liverpool players make Premier League team of the year, with three from champions Manchester City, and Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk, along with midfielder Thiago Alcantara as well as forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were all recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional XI.

City, who edged out Liverpool by a point to win the title on the final day of the season, are represented by full-back Joao Cancelo, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The other two places go to Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to the England this season after leaving Juventus last summer and scored 18 Premier League goals.

FULL PFA Premier League Team of the Year:

Alisson (Liverpool); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City); Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)