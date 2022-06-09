Mick Jagger has shared photographs of himself enjoying the sights of Liverpool, ahead of the Rolling Stones concert at Anfield.

Sharing photos on social media, the frontman posed outside the Liver Building, with the Cilla Black statue on Mathew Street and outside the Empire Theatre next to Lime Street.

On Twitter he wrote: "So long since I’ve been in Liverpool - looking forward to Anfield tomorrow night."

The event will be the first time the Stones have played in Liverpool since 1971 and it kicks off the UK leg of their 60th anniversary tour.

The band will then play two dates in London at the BST Summertime festival in Hyde Park, with other dates in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria and France.

They will will once again be joined by Steve Jordan on drums, after the death of their drummer Charlie Watts last year.

Fans will be treated to a set list packed full of classics such as 'Gimme Shelter', 'Paint It Black', 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash', 'Tumbling Dice', '(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction', 'Start Me Up' and many more.

