Police are investigating the death of a sidecar driver who was killed during an incident at the Isle of Man TT after organisers mistakenly identified him as his passenger.

They have been asked to carry out the investigation on behalf of the coroner of inquests.

TT officials announced on Wednesday that Frenchman, César Chanal, died during an incident on Ago’s Leap, after organisers initially reported that his partner had been killed.

Olivier Lavorel is currently in critical condition in Aintree University Hospital, in Liverpool, after sustaining serious injuries in the horror crash.

Officers on the Isle of Man are asking for help from accredited media who may have captured what happened to sidecar 21 - and the lead up to it.

All footage can be submitted by emailing: Jonathan.Oates@iom.police.uk