The Rolling Stones will perform at Anfield Stadium as they come to Liverpool as part of their celebratory Sixty tour.

The legendary band, who first performed in 1962, are marking their 60 years in the music industry, and original members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be joined by drummer Steve Jordan, following the death of Charlie Watts.

It is the band's first gig in the city since 1971, and one of only three performances in the UK.

Ahead of the gig fans outside the stadium said they were excited to see the band.

Support comes from local lads Echo and The Bunnymen, and guitarist Will Sergeant says he is thrilled to be sharing a stage with them.

He said: "Our manager phoned me up and said 'do you want to play with the Stones?' and I said yes straight away.

"It's obvious isn't it, they are legendary. That sort of visceral grunt of satisfaction, it's just like it's in your body, it's been there since the beginning.

"I love the Stones, and Mac loves the Stones as well, so it's a big deal for us personally."

Ahead of the concert Mick Jagger has shared photographs of himself enjoying the sights of Liverpool on his social media.

The frontman posed outside the Liver Building, with the Cilla Black statue on Mathew Street and outside the Empire Theatre next to Lime Street.

On Twitter he wrote: "So long since I’ve been in Liverpool - looking forward to Anfield tomorrow night."

Mick Jagger posed for a photo with the Cilla Black statue in Liverpool. Credit: Twitter/@MickJagger

All you need to know

Anfield operates on a cashless basis, so fans will need to pay on card if they want to purchase anything.

Guests are also asked to not bring any type of bags to the concert. They will only be allowed to carry bags that do not exceed 30 cm x 15 cm x 30 cm (10 inch x 10 inch).

When do doors open and when are the performances?

Doors to the stadium open at 4pm.

Echo & The Bunnymen will perform at 7.30pm.

The Rolling Stones are due on stage at 8.45pm.

Getting to Anfield Stadium

Concert-goers are advised to use public transport to get to the stadium.

There are express bus services that take passengers to and from Anfield and Liverpool city centre in around 15 minutes.

Road closures

There will be a number of road closures in operation at the event. Walton Breck Road will be closed from 12pm – 12am (midnight).

Parking at Anfield Stadium

There is no car parking available at the stadium. If travelling by car, it is advised to use city centre car parks.

Disabled car parking must be pre-booked.

Parking enforcement will be in operation on residential streets around the stadium.

