The family of a schoolgirl who died after being hit by a van as she got off a bus in Huyton has said she had "her whole life ahead of her".Lexi McDavid was struck by a white Mercedes van as she got off a bus on Princess Drive on Tuesday 7 June.

The 12-year-old, who was a twin, was rushed to Alder Hey Hospital where she died a short time later.Merseyside Police confirmed the driver of the van stayed at the scene and is continuing to help with enquiries.

Flowers left for Lexi at the scene of the collision in Huyton. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Lexi's family have set up a fundraising page to make sure she has the "send off she deserves".Family member Susie Murphy said: "Lexi was a gorgeous twin with her whole life ahead of her and I'm just trying to help take some stress off the family and give her the send off she deserves."

She added: "If anyone could help out no matter how big or small would be much appreciated."Thanks you so much. Her family are all heartbroken as you can imagine and they thank you for all your kind words at this heartbreaking time."

Lexi attended Broughton Hall school who have also paid tribute to her life. Credit: Google Maps

Gerard Peston, the headteacher of Broughton Hall Catholic High School where Lexi was a pupil, has said she will be "greatly missed."

He said: "Lexi was a much-loved pupil at Broughton Hall, by staff and her peers. She was a bright, articulate, funny and intelligent pupil."She represented the year group at numerous whole school celebrations, where she was known for her beautiful speaking voice.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to her family, friends and our school community. Lexi will be greatly missed at Broughton Hall.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward to help in their investigation. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police investigating the collision continue to appeal for information from members of the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Merseyside Police on (0151) 777 5747, email sciu@merseyside.police.uk or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 22000392385.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.