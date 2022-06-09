Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah.

The widow of a sailor who was killed in the Falklands War 40 years ago was overcome with emotion after a memorial bench was unveiled in his name in the local churchyard.

The bench was installed in memory of John Stroud, from Bolton, who died in a missile attack just days before the war ended.

He was only 20 when he was killed along with 13 others on their ship HMS Glamorgan, leaving behind his wife, Jean Stroud-Mort, and young son.

Stacey Jeffries (left) worked to get a permanent tribute to John Stroud and all the crew who died on HMS Glamorgan. Credit: ITV News

A memorial already bears John's name, but it is thousands of miles away in the Falklands.

Stacey Jeffries, who looks after the war memorial in Dunscar, discovered John's story and worked to get a permanent tribute to him and all the crew who died that day.

A memorial and a special surprise bench for John - who was the only Boltonian to die on the ship - was unveiled on Wednesday, 8 June.

The memorial bench unveiled in memory of John Stroud and those killed on HMS Glamorgan. Credit: ITV News

"I can't express my feelings", his widow, Jean, said. "People have done this for him to keep his memory going after I'm long gone.

"People will be able to say 'yeah, that's John Stroud's bench. He was killed in the Falklands.' They are never going to forget him."

Jean travelled to the Falklands seven years ago to see the memorial for her husband - but this means now she will be able to feel close to him, closer to home.

"He's always with me", Jean said. "I can feel him with me."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know