Play Brightcove video

So, on 11 June I shall be 60! And to be fair, most of that time has been spent working at ITV Granada. It's become my life I guess, and every day I count myself lucky to do the job I do.

Against their better judgement, the powers that be have allowed me to share some of my special moments on the telly since I started way back in 1984.

One of my fave moments is when I got to custard pie the legendary Lucy Meacock as part of the Up the Amazon Appeal in 2006.

Play Brightcove video

It's been really hard to try and just pick out a few highlights... so I thought a little compilation might be in order with some commentary added as I'm watching the clip. Hope these make you smile!

Play Brightcove video

No fond memories would be complete without something from the one and only Tony Morris or Mozza as I always called him.

There's scarcely a day goes by that I don't miss him loads, and I know how much you loved him too.

Here's a little clip from the Tour of Talent in July 2007 when we broadcast live from the prom in Morecambe. Me and Mozza. And, my daughter Chloe who was a teenager at the time, gets a starring role too!

Play Brightcove video

Now, the day I thought I wouldn't reach 60 was when I abseiled down Blackpool Tower -more than 270 feet up!

I hate heights, and spent many sleepless nights beforehand worrying myself sick about it. I was literally frozen with fear as I stepped out onto the outside structure and there is the moment where you have to let go and trust your safety harness is actually attached to something.

As ever it made for great telly and here's a little reminder.