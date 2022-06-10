A father and son sidecar team have died during an incident in the final lap of a sidecar race at the Isle of Man TT.

Roger, aged 56 and Bradley Stockton, aged 21 were both killed during a crash at Ago's Leap, just under one mile into the lap.

The father and son duo were from Crewe in Cheshire.

The race was Roger's 20th start at the TT and Bradley was a newcomer this year with his first race on Monday where they secured 8th place.

There have been five competitor deaths at the Isle of Man TT this year.