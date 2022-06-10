Child cruelty has nearly doubled in the past two years in the North West according to figures released by the NSPCC.

The charity has revealed there were 2,517 offences of adults neglecting, mistreating or assaulting children past year alone - an average of seven a day which is a 97% increase over two years.

The charity is highlighting the worrying scale of the problem on 'Childhood Day' to emphasise that everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

NSPCC CEO Sir Peter Wanless said: "The statistics we have released today demonstrate the worrying scale of abuse and neglect. This must be a priority for the Government.

"The evidence from a series of reviews have shown where and how to better resource and support a child protection system that works better for all those who need it. Now is the time for action.

"But our message isn’t just for politicians. It’s vital to remember that child abuse can be prevented."

NSPCC experts say they warned the pandemic would lead to an increased risk of abuse and are blaming the rise on:

A rise in stressors to parents and carers

An increase in children's vulnerability

Disruption in normal protective services during the pandemic

The charity wants to see children’s social care in England focused on early intervention, with children at its heart. And above all political leadership from the very top of Government.

Childhood Day is the NSPCC’s flagship day of fundraising and action that takes place on the second Friday in June every year.

As thousands of people come together today to back the NSPCC’s Childhood Day, the charity is emphasising that everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

Credit: PA

It is calling on communities to play their part in a collective effort and is encouraging people to contact the NSPCC with any concerns they have about a child, even if they are unsure and want to get advice.

Schools across the UK are also taking part in the NSPCC’s Big Breaktime - an extra hour of play where they can remember the special things about childhood whilst raising vital funds for the NSPCC.